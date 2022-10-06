Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBR opened at $152.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

