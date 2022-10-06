Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 111.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $171,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.