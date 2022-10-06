Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

