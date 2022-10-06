Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,618,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

