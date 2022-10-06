Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,662 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

