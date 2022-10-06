Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
