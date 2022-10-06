Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.