Head to Head Review: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.90% 9.20% 4.81% Acadia Realty Trust 9.81% 1.26% 0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $788.57 million 11.59 $249.32 million $3.76 28.80 Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 4.15 $23.55 million $0.34 37.62

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $144.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.34%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Life Storage pays out 114.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 211.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Life Storage beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

