Head to Head Analysis: Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) versus European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Endeavors and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 1 2 0 2.67

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.65%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.30 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -591.47

This table compares Green Endeavors and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Endeavors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares Green Endeavors and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Green Endeavors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Endeavors

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

