HC Wainwright Increases Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Price Target to CHF 87

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

