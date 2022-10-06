HC Wainwright Increases Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Price Target to CHF 87

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.