HC Wainwright Boosts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $10.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

