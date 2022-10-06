Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average daily volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
