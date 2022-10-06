Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

HRGLY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

