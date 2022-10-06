Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 156,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

