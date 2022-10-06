Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

