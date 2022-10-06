Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,447,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.27. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

