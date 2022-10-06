Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $7.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.13. 35,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,328. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $222.61 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

