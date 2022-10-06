Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,181. 3M has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

