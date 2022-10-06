Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,888,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

