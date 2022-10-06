Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 433,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

