Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

ROP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.44. 11,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

