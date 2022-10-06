Gym Network (GYMNET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,194.00

Gym Network (GYMNET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Gym Network has a market cap of $11.43 million and $151,194.00 worth of Gym Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gym Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Gym Network token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Gym Network Token Profile

Gym Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Gym Network’s total supply is 190,475,731 tokens. The official website for Gym Network is gymnetwork.io. Gym Network’s official Twitter account is @gymnet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gym Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gym Network (GYMNET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gym Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gym Network is 0.04582605 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $150,676.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gymnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gym Network directly using U.S. dollars.

