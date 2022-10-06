Gulf Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.77 Million (GULF)

Gulf Coin (GULF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Gulf Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Gulf Coin has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Gulf Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulf Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Gulf Coin Token Profile

Gulf Coin’s launch date was March 9th, 2022. Gulf Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,042,386 tokens. Gulf Coin’s official website is gulfofficial.com. Gulf Coin’s official Twitter account is @gulfcoin_.

Gulf Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulf Coin (GULF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gulf Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gulf Coin is 0.05182728 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,456,365.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gulfofficial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulf Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulf Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulf Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

