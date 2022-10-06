Guggenheim Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $10.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,953.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $145,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.