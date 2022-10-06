Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $59.78

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $61.97. Guardant Health shares last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 3,209 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 227,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after buying an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.