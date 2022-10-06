Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 51,644 shares.The stock last traded at $141.63 and had previously closed at $137.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 42.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $4,193,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

