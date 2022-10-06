GroupDao (GDO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GroupDao (GDO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One GroupDao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GroupDao has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $58,863.00 worth of GroupDao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GroupDao has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GroupDao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

GroupDao Profile

GroupDao’s genesis date was December 31st, 2021. GroupDao’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,281,425,218,023 tokens. GroupDao’s official website is groupdao.io. GroupDao’s official Twitter account is @groupdaoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GroupDao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GroupDao (GDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GroupDao has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GroupDao is 0.00000006 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,047.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://groupdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GroupDao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GroupDao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GroupDao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GroupDao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GroupDao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.