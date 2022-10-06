Grizzly Honey Price Tops $63.79 on Top Exchanges (GHNY)

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Grizzly Honey token can currently be purchased for $63.79 or 0.00313763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grizzly Honey has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grizzly Honey has a total market cap of $39.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Grizzly Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Grizzly Honey Profile

Grizzly Honey’s genesis date was August 8th, 2022. Grizzly Honey’s total supply is 854,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Grizzly Honey is https://reddit.com/r/grizzlyfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grizzly Honey’s official Twitter account is @grizzlyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grizzly Honey’s official message board is medium.com/@grizzly.fi. Grizzly Honey’s official website is www.grizzly.fi.

Grizzly Honey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grizzly Honey (GHNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Grizzly Honey has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Grizzly Honey is 64.7508588 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $16,580,837.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grizzly.fi.”

