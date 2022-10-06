Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.42.
