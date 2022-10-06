Great Bounty Dealer Tops One Day Volume of $74,684.00 (GBD)

Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Great Bounty Dealer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Great Bounty Dealer has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $74,684.00 worth of Great Bounty Dealer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Great Bounty Dealer token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Great Bounty Dealer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Great Bounty Dealer Token Profile

Great Bounty Dealer launched on April 2nd, 2021. Great Bounty Dealer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Great Bounty Dealer’s official Twitter account is @gbd_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Great Bounty Dealer’s official website is www.greatbountydealer.com.

Buying and Selling Great Bounty Dealer

According to CryptoCompare, “Great Bounty Dealer (GBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Great Bounty Dealer has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Great Bounty Dealer is 0.00472574 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $61,563.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greatbountydealer.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Great Bounty Dealer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Great Bounty Dealer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Great Bounty Dealer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Great Bounty Dealer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Great Bounty Dealer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.