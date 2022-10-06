Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 22.2%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 347,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 71,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.