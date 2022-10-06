Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.39

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.39 and traded as low as $13.41. Gray Television shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

