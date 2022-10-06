Graham Bird Acquires 100,000 Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird bought 100,000 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,708.07).

Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Graham Bird bought 953 shares of XP Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £152.48 ($184.24).

XP Factory Price Performance

XPF stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.20 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 200,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,351. The stock has a market cap of £19.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.68. XP Factory Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About XP Factory

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Featured Articles

