Governance OHM Price Reaches $2,547.04 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $180,399.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,547.04 or 0.12563648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Governance OHM Profile

Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governance OHM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 2,427.58962896 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $347,261.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

