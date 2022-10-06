GooseFX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.80 Million (GOFX)

GooseFX (GOFX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, GooseFX has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GooseFX has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $500,398.00 worth of GooseFX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GooseFX token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About GooseFX

GooseFX was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. GooseFX’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for GooseFX is goosefx.io. GooseFX’s official Twitter account is @goosefx1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GooseFX (GOFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GooseFX has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GooseFX is 0.01690223 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $82,759.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goosefx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GooseFX directly using U.S. dollars.

