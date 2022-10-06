GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 139,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GoldMining to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

