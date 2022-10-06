Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Trimmed by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 11.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $74.83. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,713. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

