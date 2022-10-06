Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 44,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

