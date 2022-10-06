Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.