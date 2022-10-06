Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 64,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

