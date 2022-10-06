Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

