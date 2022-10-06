Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.