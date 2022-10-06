Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 7272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

