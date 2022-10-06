Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 7272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 7.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
