Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
