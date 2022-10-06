GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,487. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

