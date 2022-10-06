GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 4.2%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.63. Approximately 22,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,185,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,028 shares of company stock worth $8,155,216. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

