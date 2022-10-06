GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.31. GH Research shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 7 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
GH Research Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
