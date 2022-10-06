GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.31. GH Research shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 7 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.