Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

