Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $350.39

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.39 and traded as high as $361.60. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $351.40, with a volume of 435 shares.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.44.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.87 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

