Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

