Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.